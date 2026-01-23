Over 300 Kyrgyz civil servants undergo training in Japan over 20 years

From 2006 to 2025, at least 327 state and municipal employees of Kyrgyzstan, as well as 28 specialists, underwent training in Japan as part of Young Leaders program. The press service of the State Agency for Civil Service and Local Government Affairs reported.

The agency hosted a meeting between Director Elchibek Dzhantaev and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to the Kyrgyz Republic Hirano Ryuichi, where the parties discussed cooperation in human resource development, including the results of the JDS scholarship program. Kyrgyz civil servants are pursuing master’s and doctoral programs in Japan.

The Japanese government allocated a grant of 399 million yen (approximately $2.5 million) for the 20th stream of the project.

During the meeting, an initiative was put forward to expand the JDS program quota to 50 places (currently 20), as well as to increase the Young Leaders program quota to 10 places (currently 2). Ambassador Hirano Ryuichi expressed his willingness to share these proposals with the Japanese side.

The ministry added that 2026 marks the 20th anniversary of the JDS program and the 25th anniversary of the JICA Representative Office in the Kyrgyz Republic.