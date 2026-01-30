10:30
USD 87.45
EUR 104.66
RUB 1.14
English

Japan’s interest in cooperation with OTS: Istanbul meeting results

Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Kubanychbek Omuraliev held a meeting with Senior Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan Namazu Hiroyuki at the OTS Secretariat in Istanbul.

The parties discussed the activities of the Organization of Turkic States, initiatives and projects being implemented within its framework, as well as issues related to OTS interaction with international and regional organizations and individual states.

Particular attention was paid to the prospects for developing cooperation between the OTS and Japan based on mutual interests. In this context, the participants exchanged views on bilateral relations between OTS member and observer states and Japan, as well as on possible formats of engagement with third parties within the organization.

In addition, the OTS Secretary General and Senior Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan discussed current developments in the region and beyond.

It is also worth noting that in recent months a number of international and regional media outlets have published reports on Japan’s possible interest in expanding its format of interaction with the Organization of Turkic States, including discussions of various participation options.

At the same time, no official statements have been made regarding Tokyo’s intention to join the OTS, nor have any formal applications been submitted to the organization. At this stage, the focus is on expanding cooperation and dialogue rather than on formal membership.
link: https://24.kg/english/359880/
views: 127
Print
Related
Over 300 Kyrgyz civil servants undergo training in Japan over 20 years
Vienna to host Turkic Week with participation of OTS countries
Bishkek and Tokyo intend to establish Kyrgyz-Japanese Digital University
Kyrgyzstan and Japan sign agreement on elimination of double taxation
Official visit of President of Kyrgyzstan to Japan concludes
President of Kyrgyzstan holds talks with Prime Minister of Japan
Central Asia + Japan Forum: Number of documents signed with Kyrgyzstan
Tokyo Summit: Sadyr Japarov invites investors to participate in key projects
Foreign Ministries of Kyrgyzstan, Japan sign Cooperation Program for 2026-2027
Japan and Kyrgyzstan discuss prospects for cooperation in biotechnology
Popular
No reason for panic: Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan on Nipah virus No reason for panic: Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan on Nipah virus
Kyrgyzstan takes 109th place in 2026 Military Strength Ranking Kyrgyzstan takes 109th place in 2026 Military Strength Ranking
Gold prices in Kyrgyzstan grow amid rising global prices Gold prices in Kyrgyzstan grow amid rising global prices
Kyrgyzstan sues Russia in EAEU court over migrant agreement Kyrgyzstan sues Russia in EAEU court over migrant agreement
30 January, Friday
10:15
Foreign Minister Kulubaev meets with permanent representatives of 9 countries Foreign Minister Kulubaev meets with permanent represen...
10:10
Sadyr Japarov meets with permanent representatives of foreign states to UN
10:02
President suspends licenses of private driving schools until August 2026
09:57
Pensioner from Ton district assembles his own plane
09:52
Interior Ministry of Kyrgyzstan extends taxi licensing period until July 1, 2026
29 January, Thursday
20:03
Foreigner suspected of embezzling 7 million soms in Chui region
17:52
Cabinet slashes car window tint permit fees: Now from 35,000 to 75,000 soms