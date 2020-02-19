Speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan arrives in Abu Dhabi

Delegation of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan, headed by the Speaker Dastanbek Dzhumabekov, arrived with an official visit in the capital of the United Arab Emirates Abu Dhabi. Press service of the Parliament of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The delegation was met at the airport by the Speaker of the Federal National Council of the UAESaqr Ghobash.

During the visit, Dastanbek Dzhumabekov will hold official negotiations with the Speaker of the Federal National Council of the UAE Saqr Ghobash, during which the parties intend to discuss further steps to deepen cooperation in all areas.

The delegation of the Parliament arrived in Abu Dhabi from Saudi Arabia, where its members were with an official visit.

The parliamentary delegation includes the Deputy Speaker Mirlan Bakirov, deputies Aibek Altynbekov, Omurbek Bakirov, Akylbek Japarov, Kanatbek Isaev and Abdimuktar Mamatov. Deputies are accompanied by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nuran Niyazaliev, Deputy Minister of Economy Sultan Akhmatov and the Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Food Industry and Land Reclamation Amangeldi Isaev.