16:32
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

About 90 criminal cases opened on riots in southern Kazakhstan

About 90 criminal cases were opened on various counts as part of an investigation into the events in Kordai district, Zhambyl region of southern Kazakhstan, where riots took place on February 7. Interfax reports.

Earlier, press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Kazakhstan said that a case on use of violence against police officers in Kordai district of Zhambyl region was sent to court.

According to the agency, on February 7, during patrolling in Sartobe village, Kordai district, traffic police stopped a Honda Odyssey car driven by a citizen L. Voingui. Due to the lack of documents for the car, the driver was offered to go to the police department. However, he did not comply with the requirements of the employees, went to his house, where «together with his two brothers used violence against the policemen,» the press release says.

«The three defendants fully pleaded guilty and were arrested by decision of the investigation court,» the Prosecutor General’s Office of Kazakhstan said.

A mass brawl occurred between local residents in Masanchi village, Kordai district, Zhambyl region of Kazakhstan on February 7. Riots broke out that spread to Aukhatty and Bolanbatyr villages. According to recent reports, 11 people were killed, 185 were injured, dozens of houses, shops, cars were burned down or destroyed. Emergency situation regime has been declared in the region on February 8.

According to official data, about 24,000 people moved from Kazakhstan into Kyrgyzstan, fleeing the riots. They were mostly women, children and the elderly. Most of them returned later.
link: https://24.kg/english/144111/
views: 62
Print
Related
Kazakhstan replies to Kyrgyzstan’s complaint to WTO
Conflict in Masanchi: Over 21,000 citizens return from Kyrgyzstan to Kazakhstan
Line of heavy trucks at border: Kyrgyzstan complains to WTO
Jeenbekov: Kazakhstan does not comply with EAEU agreement
Conflict in Kazakhstan: Affected refugees discharged from hospitals
Conflict in Masanchi: About 24,000 people from Kazakhstan enter Kyrgyzstan
Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan discuss situation in Kordai district
Over 170 people turn to doctors after riots in Kazakhstan
Conflict in Masanchi: Refugees fear looting and return home
Conflict in Masanchi: Schools and kindergartens resume work
Popular
China is main economic threat to Kyrgyzstan, citizens believe China is main economic threat to Kyrgyzstan, citizens believe
Students arrived from Wuhan discharged from hospital after quarantine Students arrived from Wuhan discharged from hospital after quarantine
10 times convicted gang member arrested in Bishkek for robbery in Kyzyl-Kiya 10 times convicted gang member arrested in Bishkek for robbery in Kyzyl-Kiya
EU transfers €5.75 million to Kyrgyzstan to support social protection EU transfers €5.75 million to Kyrgyzstan to support social protection
19 February, Wednesday
16:05
Speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan arrives in Abu Dhabi Speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan arrives in Abu Dhab...
15:54
Russia imposes complete entry ban for Chinese citizens due to coronavirus
15:43
Number of cargo transportation violations on rise in Kyrgyzstan
15:34
About 90 criminal cases opened on riots in southern Kazakhstan
15:06
Counterfeit $ 30,000 confiscated from members of religious organization