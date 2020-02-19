Bishkek City Hall plans to buy 350 electric buses

Bishkek City Hall plans to purchase 350 electric buses. Press service of the City Hall reported.

The issue of acquiring electric buses using grants and loans from the Asian Development Bank was discussed by the Mayor of the capital, Aziz Surakmatov, with a delegation from the bank.

The municipality added that the Vice Mayor Aziz Alymkulov told about the reform of municipal public transport, about preparation for switch to alternative fuels without harming the city’s ecology.

«The Vice Mayor informed that the project application for the purchase of 350 buses for $ 50 million under the ADB project had been previously approved by the Ministry of Finance of Kyrgyzstan,» the City Hall noted.

Steven Lewis-Workman, head of the bank’s Project Administration Unit, told that funds for implementation of the project could be allocated by the end of the year.