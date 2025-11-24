10:45
First batch of buses from China arrives in Bishkek

The first batch of new Yutong buses has arrived in Bishkek as part of the EBRD’s Green City project. The City Hall reported.

According to the municipality, a total of 20 buses have been delivered.

«The new 12-meter buses have three doors and meet modern standards. The project provides for 95 buses in total, with the remaining units currently en route,» the statement says.

The municipality noted that it is taking comprehensive measures to modernize the bus fleet and create comfortable conditions for residents and guests of the capital.
