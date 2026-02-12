Bishkek receives 95 new buses and 42 units of specialized equipment

Kyrgyzstan’s Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev presented the keys to 95 new buses and 42 units of specialized equipment to the Mayor of Bishkek. The event took place at Depot No. 1, the Cabinet’s press service reported.

«This is another important step in modernization of public transportation and city services. As part of the consistent work of the Bishkek City Hall, our priorities remain the development of the city, improving the environmental situation, and creating comfortable conditions for residents,» Adylbek Kasymaliev said.

Kindergartens and schools, as well as underground passages, have been built, creating safe and comfortable conditions for residents. All of these projects are being implemented systematically and purposefully by the Bishkek City Hall. Adylbek Kasymaliev

He added that to improve the ecology, more than 17,000 trees have been planted, and green spaces have been expanded. A modern eco-technological plant for processing solid municipal waste and generating electricity has begun operating.

The Cabinet Chairman noted that the technical upgrading of municipal enterprises will continue. He called on city service employees to use the new equipment responsibly and improve the quality of services to the public.

«Every vehicle and piece of equipment is an important resource serving the city’s residents. Careful and proper use, justifying the public’s trust, is the direct responsibility of each of you,» Adylbek Kasymaliev said, adding that the new buses and specialized equipment will provide an additional boost to the city’s development, expand the capabilities of municipal services, and facilitate their work.

The 12-meter Youtong buses were purchased within a program of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development. Forty-two pieces of specialized equipment—emergency vehicles, dump trucks, hydraulic cranes, JAC T-6 trucks, and trench vibroroller —were purchased using funds from the republican budget.