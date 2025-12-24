Bishkek buses to fully switch to cashless fare payments in 2026

In 2026, municipal public transport in Bishkek will fully switch to cashless fare payments. Talantbek Kaparov, Director of the municipal enterprise Bishkek City Transport, said on Birinchi Radio.

According to him, 80 percent of fares are currently paid in cashless form, while cash accounts for 20 percent. However, a complete transition to cashless payments is planned for next year.

In addition, in 2026 the enterprise will introduce an electronic dispatching system to monitor service intervals, bus departures, and drivers’ condition.

Talantbek Kaparov also said that as part of the fleet renewal program, the company plans to purchase an additional 300 buses for districts incorporated under the administrative-territorial reform. These buses are expected to enter service in the second quarter of 2026.

Currently, the enterprise has 1,523 buses on its balance sheet, with more than 1,200 buses operating daily on 73 routes.

Plans also include the launch of express buses with a separate fare and the creation of a municipal taxi service based on electric vehicles to replace private carriers.