New buses being delivered to Bishkek as part of EBRD's Green City project

As part of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development’s Green City project, 95 modern, eco-friendly buses have been purchased for Bishkek. The press service of the City Hall reported.

All buses have left the factory and are on their way to the capital.

The municipality noted that the delivery of the new buses will be an important step in modernizing the city’s public transportation system.

«The new buses will provide city residents with convenient, safe, and environmentally friendly transportation, as well as improve energy efficiency and travel comfort. The implementation of this project is aimed at improving the city’s transport infrastructure, reducing harmful emissions, and creating a modern, sustainable transportation system,» the City Hall added.