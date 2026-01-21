Bishkek to purchase over 600 short buses in 2026

Systematic work to upgrade and expand public transport fleet continues in Bishkek. Mayor Aibek Dzhunushaliev announced in a podcast by Kabar news agency.

He stated that, based on 2021 estimates, the capital needed approximately 2,500 buses to provide high-quality passenger service. Currently, over 1,400 buses operate on the routes.

The mayor noted that the main transportation shortage is felt during peak hours in the morning and evening.

«We cannot indefinitely increase the number of buses, as an excess will lead to traffic congestion. A situation where 10-20 buses congregate at a single bus stop is unacceptable. Therefore, we are working on schedules to increase the number of buses during peak hours, while maintaining scheduled service intervals,» he explained.

Aibek Dzhunushaliev added that more than 600 new short buses are planned for purchase in 2026.