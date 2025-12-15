95 new buses delivered to Bishkek from China

At least 95 Yutong buses have been delivered to Bishkek from the People’s Republic of China and are currently located at depot No. 1. The press service of the City Hall reported.

Each bus is 12 meters long and has three doors. They are equipped with air conditioning for the summer and heating for winter. They can accommodate approximately 70 passengers.

Over the past three years, 1,000 new gas-powered buses from China have arrived in the city, replacing over 3,000 minibuses. With the assistance of international partners, the City Hall purchased 120 electric buses, installed 85 charging stations, and completely renovated bus depots No. 1 and 2.

More than 1,500 vehicles serve Bishkek residents daily. The industry employs approximately 3,500 workers, including 2,500 drivers, the City Hall said.