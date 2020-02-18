17:43
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Bishkek needs 90 new kindergartens. Over 22,000 children are in line

At least 22,376 people are in electronic line for places in kindergartens of Bishkek. Natalya Nikiforova, Acting Head of the Education Department of theBishkek City Hall, announced at a meeting of the Standing Committee of the Bishkek City Council on Social Issues.

According to her, 86 municipal kindergartens work in the city, their design capacity is 14,220 places.

«At present, 22,265 children attend kindergartens, and the list of preschool children, who, according to the permits, can attend kindergartens is 30,683. We need to build more than 90 gardens with an average design capacity of 240 places to ensure coverage,» Natalya Nikiforova said.

She added that children, who were unable to attend a kindergarten, attend preparatory programs at schools.
link: https://24.kg/english/143996/
views: 55
Print
Related
Kindergarten to be built instead of burnt tax office in Bishkek
New music hall to be built in kindergarten in Kaiyndy housing estate
Bishkek City Administration to build kindergarten in Kalys-Ordo
Capsule laid on new kindergarten construction site in Tunguch microdistrict
Kindergarten for 140 children to be built in Tunguch microdistrict
New kindergarten opened in Bishkek
Prosecutor's office returns building of kindergarten in Issyk-Kul to state
Kyrgyzstan lacks 157 daycare centers
Osh city fighting for kindergartens
Cafe burns down in Talas, kindergarten – in Chatkal
Popular
China is main economic threat to Kyrgyzstan, citizens believe China is main economic threat to Kyrgyzstan, citizens believe
Students arrived from Wuhan discharged from hospital after quarantine Students arrived from Wuhan discharged from hospital after quarantine
10 times convicted gang member arrested in Bishkek for robbery in Kyzyl-Kiya 10 times convicted gang member arrested in Bishkek for robbery in Kyzyl-Kiya
EU transfers €5.75 million to Kyrgyzstan to support social protection EU transfers €5.75 million to Kyrgyzstan to support social protection
18 February, Tuesday
17:39
Kyrgyzstan sends humanitarian aid to China to fight coronavirus Kyrgyzstan sends humanitarian aid to China to fight cor...
17:27
President of Kyrgyzstan hopes government bodies and entrepreneurs to be partners
16:53
New head of State Registration Service of Kyrgyzstan appointed
16:43
School burns down in Osh region of Kyrgyzstan
16:34
Bishkek needs 90 new kindergartens. Over 22,000 children are in line