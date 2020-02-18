Bishkek needs 90 new kindergartens. Over 22,000 children are in line

At least 22,376 people are in electronic line for places in kindergartens of Bishkek. Natalya Nikiforova, Acting Head of the Education Department of theBishkek City Hall, announced at a meeting of the Standing Committee of the Bishkek City Council on Social Issues.

According to her, 86 municipal kindergartens work in the city, their design capacity is 14,220 places.

«At present, 22,265 children attend kindergartens, and the list of preschool children, who, according to the permits, can attend kindergartens is 30,683. We need to build more than 90 gardens with an average design capacity of 240 places to ensure coverage,» Natalya Nikiforova said.

She added that children, who were unable to attend a kindergarten, attend preparatory programs at schools.