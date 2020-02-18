16:12
Two men rape mentally ill girl in Alai

Two men were arrested in Alai district of Kyrgyzstan. They are suspected of raping a minor who suffers from a mental disorder. The Internal Affairs Department of Osh region informed 24.kg news agency.

A woman appealed to the police on February 13, who asked to investigate rape of her 17-year-old daughter.

«It turned out that a 36-year-old villager called the girl on February 9. Having invited her into a car, he raped her. On February 12, a 24-year-old villager called the girl. When the minor came out, he took her in a car and also raped her. The victim has a mental disorder. Both suspects were detained and placed in the detention center for 48 hours. A criminal case has been instituted, an examination has been commissioned,» the police department said.

The police added that the detainees partially pleaded guilty. According to them, they had sexual contact with the minor by mutual consent.
