Kyrgyzstan exchanges its territories with Tajikistan for its own plots

Kyrgyzstan does not get anything new when exchanging land plots with Tajikistan. The former head of Batken region of Kyrgyzstan Sultan Aizhigitov stated a round table discussion «Cross-border issues in Batken and ways to solve them.»

According to him, Kyrgyzstan decided to exchange its territory for its own land plots, which have been previously illegally transferred to Tajikistan.

«Land exchange may be a good solution, but we need to think it over carefully. It turns out that Kyrgyzstan receives its own territory in exchange. A rash exchange can lead to new problems. We can consider possibility of exchange or resettlement of residents of border areas,» he said.

Sultan Aizhigitov proposes to determine conditional border line before demarcation and delimitation of sections.

«As you know, an agreement was signed in Minsk and Almaty on determining the border in the early 1990s. Based on this agreement, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan can today determine a conditional line, for example, calling it «Happy Border.» Without this line, it’s impossible to talk about someone’s rights,» added Sultan Aizhigitov.

A meeting of the government delegations of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan was held on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border between Kyzyl-Bel and Gulistan border posts on January 14. The parties were able to agree on six issues and signed a joint protocol. The delegations agreed to determine areas on the border that are staggered and to prepare a proposal for their exchange by March 1, 2020.
