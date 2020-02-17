Car flies off bridge, falls onto railway in Bishkek

A Toyota Ipsum car flew off a bridge on Puteprovodnaya Street and fell onto a railroad in Bishkek city. The Patrol Police Department informed 24.kg news agency.

The traffic accident occurred on February 16 at about 8.40.

«The driver of the car, 40-year-old T.E., was moving along Puteprovodnaya Street. In the area of the Heating and Power Plant she lost control of the vehicle and flew off the bridge. The woman was hospitalized at the Bishkek Scientific Research Center of Traumatology and Orthopedics with a chest injury,» the Patrol Police Department reported.