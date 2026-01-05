Citizens of Kyrgyzstan name key achievements and events of 2025

Citizens of Kyrgyzstan have identified the country’s most important achievements and events of 2025. The Kusein Isaev Center for Social Research at Bishkek Humanities University, which conducted a sociological survey, reported.

According to the survey results, 54.7 percent of respondents cited the construction of apartment buildings, schools, hospitals, kindergartens, and stadiums as the key achievement. Another 29.3 percent pointed to road construction, 19.2 percent to the launch of new enterprises and factories, and 16.2 percent to efforts to combat corruption and illegal privatization. Additional 13.2 percent of citizens highlighted the resolution of border issues as an important development.

A total of 1,039 respondents from all regions of the country took part in the survey.