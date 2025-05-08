Judges of member countries of OTS to exchange experience

The Kyrgyz Republic signed the Statute of the Conference of High Courts of the member countries of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS). The press service of the Supreme Court reported.

The event was held in Turkey on May 7. The conference brought together the highest judicial bodies of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey and Uzbekistan. The initiative to draft the statute came from the Court of Cassation of the Republic of Turkey.

The conference was established as a consultative body promoting mutual understanding, solidarity and the exchange of best practices in the field of justice. In addition, it is envisaged to conduct joint projects, research and events aimed at improving the efficiency of judicial proceedings, including the use of modern digital solutions and artificial intelligence technologies.

The signing of the Statute will create a sustainable platform for further deepening cooperation between the Supreme Courts of the member states of the OTS, will contribute to strengthening the rule of law and improving the quality of judicial protection of citizens’ rights within the framework of the common Turkic legal space.

The signing of the Statute marked an important step towards strengthening judicial cooperation, exchanging experience, and developing coordination and dialogue between the judicial systems of Turkic-speaking countries. The document outlines the principles of interaction, the structure of the conference, the procedure for holding events and key areas of joint activities.

The next such event will be held in the Republic of Kazakhstan in 2026.