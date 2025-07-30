National Statistical Committee to conduct survey on women well-being and safety

The National Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan, in partnership with UN Women and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), is launching the country’s first ever pilot survey on the prevalence of violence against women «The Well-being and Safety of Women.» The press service of the UN Women Regional Office for Europe and Central Asia reported.

According to the National Statistical Committee, 14,618 people applied to crisis centers and institutions in 2024, of whom 82 percent were women. Of the total number of requests, 61 percent were related to domestic violence.

The majority of victims who applied to crisis centers are young women aged from 29 to 39 (more than 37 percent). Women of older age categories seek help much less often.

The survey is an important step in advancing Kyrgyzstan’s national priorities and fulfilling international commitments, including the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW), the Beijing Platform for Action, and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. First Deputy Chairperson of the National Statistical Committee Nazira Kerimalieva

The main goal of the survey is to obtain reliable and representative statistical data reflecting the situation in the area of women’s well-being and safety.

The survey will be aimed at studying the prevalence of various forms of violations affecting women’s safety, such as psychological, physical and other forms of pressure, both from partners and other persons. It is also planned to analyze factors contributing to vulnerability, the availability of protection and support mechanisms, as well as the influence of social attitudes and stereotypes.

«Effective counteraction to violence against women is impossible without reliable, comprehensive and comparable data. UN Women stands ready to provide comprehensive support to government partners at every stage of this process: from the development of methodology and survey to the analysis of the data obtained and their use in the formation and implementation of government policies,» Dr. Syed Sadiq, UN Women Representative in the Kyrgyz Republic, said.

The results will be used to monitor progress towards achieving Sustainable Development Goal 5.2 and to develop effective policies and programs that are oriented towards women’s needs. The field stage of the survey is scheduled for 2026.

The program will be implemented in Kyrgyzstan with the direct participation of the National Statistical Committee, which will conduct the survey at the national level.