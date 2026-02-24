10:53
Mederbek Satyev: Judicial system should cleanse itself of corruption

On February 23, an extended meeting reviewing the 2025 performance of local courts in Chui region was held with the participation of Chairman of the Supreme Court Mederbek Satyev. The press service of the Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the statement, in 2025 the Chui Regional Court examined 2,150 cases, of which 848 judicial acts were appealed. The rate of decisions upheld stood at 73.82 percent.

Mederbek Satyev noted that, overall, courts in Chui region reviewed more than 42,000 cases over the past year, while the average rate of judicial decision stability ranged between 60 and 70 percent. The highest rate of decisions upheld without amendment was recorded at Chui Regional Court, Tokmok City Court, and Jaiyl District Court. The lowest indicators were observed at Sokuluk District Court and Panfilov District Court. For some judges, the rate of decisions upheld reached 90–100 percent, while the minimum indicator stood at 25 percent, pointing to issues with the quality of judicial acts in certain courts.

«The recent situation in the Administrative Court of Osh region should serve as a serious lesson for all of us. The accrual of salaries to non-existent individuals constitutes an encroachment on the state budget and an act entailing criminal liability. In addition, on February 14, at one of Bishkek’s shopping centers, a senior secretary of the judicial panel for civil cases of the Chui Regional Court, A.Zh., was detained by officers of the State Committee for National Security on suspicion of fraud and placed in a temporary detention facility. The judicial system must be cleared of individuals involved in corruption. There should be no place for such incidents,» Mederbek Satyev emphasized.

In conclusion, the Chairman stressed that only professionals devoted to their work and to the state should serve in the judicial system. Despite existing personnel difficulties, the courts must retain true patriots for whom service to the law is a conscious choice.
