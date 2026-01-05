11:14
Kyrgyzstanis believe country is moving in right direction — survey

Nine out of ten surveyed citizens of Kyrgyzstan believe that the country is generally moving in the right direction. The results of a sociological survey conducted by the Kusein Isaev Center for Social Research at Bishkek Humanities University say. The survey was carried out on December 25 — 29, 2025.

Another 11 percent of respondents answered this question negatively.

More than 64 percent of survey participants assessed the outcomes of the past year as positive, with 17 percent describing them as very successful. At the same time, 25 percent of citizens said the year was both good and bad, while 7 percent described it as rather difficult or very hard.

More than 84 percent of respondents expressed an optimistic outlook for 2026.

A total of 1,039 respondents from all seven regions of the country took part in the survey.
