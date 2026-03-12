Study examines level of digital hate among teenagers in Kyrgyzstan

Online aggression among young people in Kyrgyzstan was discussed at the Ministry of Education of the Kyrgyz Republic.

According to the ministry, Taalim-Forum Public Foundation presented the results of a 2025 study on the spread of cyberbullying and digital hate among teenagers and young people. The survey covered 2,096 respondents aged from 12 to 25 from 128 educational institutions across all regions of the country, as well as the cities of Bishkek and Osh.

It found that every second young person experienced online aggression over the past year, and for some young people negative digital experiences are becoming a «normal» pattern of behavior.

Special attention was given to the link between bullying in real life and online aggression. The study showed that conflicts that arise in school environments often continue in the digital space and affect the psycho-emotional well-being of teenagers and young people.

During the discussion, participants presented recommendations aimed at creating a safer digital environment in educational institutions. They include improving the regulatory framework, introducing a legal definition of cyberbullying term, and developing a national strategy to protect children online.

Participants also emphasized the need to develop digital culture, introduce digital ethics programs, train teachers and psychologists on safe online behavior, and strengthen psychological support for students.

It was noted that reducing cyberbullying among children requires systemic and joint efforts from schools, families, and digital platforms. Currently, Taalim-Forum Public Foundation is developing a practical guide for teachers on identifying, preventing, and responding to cases of cyberbullying among teenagers.