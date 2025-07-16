14:43
World Bank survey: Kyrgyzstanis borrow less and face less hunger

Kyrgyzstanis are increasingly expressing positive views about changes in the country, according to findings from the World Bank’s «Listening to the Citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic» survey, conducted between December 2021 and June 2025. The Cabinet of Ministers’ press service reported.

As of June 2025, 90 percent of respondents said the country is moving in the right direction in terms of political, social, and economic reforms — one of the highest levels of public approval recorded since the survey began.

Perceptions of financial stability have also improved. Eighty percent of families reported confidence in their financial situation, nearly 2.5 times higher than in December 2021.

The public’s view of the national economic situation has seen a marked improvement as well. In January 2022, 72 percent of respondents described it as good; by June 2025, this figure had risen to 91 percent.

Confidence in anti-corruption efforts has grown significantly. The share of citizens who believe the government is effectively combating corruption reached 93 percent in rural areas and 89 percent in urban areas.

Progress has also been observed in food security. Fewer households rely on loans or asset sales to get by. At the beginning of the study, 32 percent of families reported relying on borrowed money; by 2025, that number had dropped to just 7 percent. The share of those selling assets decreased from 16 percent to 2 percent.

The number of people experiencing hunger or skipping meals has also fallen. For instance, the percentage of households reporting they had no food at home dropped sharply from 41 percent to just 5 percent.

Life satisfaction has grown from 54 percent to 80 percent, while the number of people who consider themselves poor fell to 14 percent.

A majority of respondents also noted that the government has become more open and provides strong support to vulnerable segments of the population.
