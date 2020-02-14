16:25
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Chairman of Katran local council Saparali Borubaev arrested in Batken

The Chairman of Katran Rural Council of Leilek district, Saparali Borubaev, was detained. Representatives of Check Ara NGO told 24.kg news agency.

According to them, the night before the deputy was placed in the temporary detention center of Isfana city.

«We consider this as a provocation and associate it with his statement on border issues. Members of the organization are constantly threatened and are tried to shut up,» representatives of Chek Ara said.

On February 12, the deputy of Katran Rural Administration Nurdin Duishebaev turned to the police. He stated that his colleague Saparali Borubaev had beaten him. The application was registered.

The chairman of the rural council denied the fight. Saparali Borubaev, one of the active members of Chek Ara NGO, has repeatedly advocated for resolving disputes on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border and appealed to the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov.
link: https://24.kg/english/143654/
views: 64
Print
Related
Husband of Shirin Aitmatova placed in temporary detention center of SCNS
Husband of ex-deputy Shirin Aitmatova detained at Almaty airport
Atambayev’s case. Ex-deputy Ravshan Jeenbekov detained
Kyrgyzstanis demand to release arrested blogger Aftandil Zhorobekov
Facebook page moderator detained for inciting interregional hostility
Social media user detained for criticizing authorities in Kyrgyzstan
Head of Sector of Department of Government’s Office Egor Skobeev detained
Deputy Head of Criminal Police Service for Chui region arrested in Bishkek
Kubanychbek Kulmatov’s detention extended for one more month
Detention of Kyrgyzstanis in Moscow. Embassy monitors situation
Popular
Russia plans to deploy air defense systems at Kant military base Russia plans to deploy air defense systems at Kant military base
Conflict in Masanchi: Refugees fear looting and return home Conflict in Masanchi: Refugees fear looting and return home
Kyrgyzstan blocks more than 100 websites, 300 social media accounts Kyrgyzstan blocks more than 100 websites, 300 social media accounts
Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan discuss situation in Kordai district Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan discuss situation in Kordai district
14 February, Friday
16:04
Umut 2020 activists meet with representatives of President Umut 2020 activists meet with representatives of Presid...
15:41
Arms and explosives cache discovered in Issyk-Kul region
15:22
Chairman of Katran local council Saparali Borubaev arrested in Batken
15:09
Sellers of Alamedin market hold rally in Bishkek
14:56
IRI: 92% of Kyrgyzstanis consider corruption as biggest problem