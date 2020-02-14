Chairman of Katran local council Saparali Borubaev arrested in Batken

The Chairman of Katran Rural Council of Leilek district, Saparali Borubaev, was detained. Representatives of Check Ara NGO told 24.kg news agency.

According to them, the night before the deputy was placed in the temporary detention center of Isfana city.

«We consider this as a provocation and associate it with his statement on border issues. Members of the organization are constantly threatened and are tried to shut up,» representatives of Chek Ara said.

On February 12, the deputy of Katran Rural Administration Nurdin Duishebaev turned to the police. He stated that his colleague Saparali Borubaev had beaten him. The application was registered.

The chairman of the rural council denied the fight. Saparali Borubaev, one of the active members of Chek Ara NGO, has repeatedly advocated for resolving disputes on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border and appealed to the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov.