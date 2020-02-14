14:54
Car crashes into apartment building in Bishkek

A car crashed into a multi-story building at high speed in Bishkek. The traffic accident occurred yesterday at the intersection of Lermontov and Voroshilov Streets at about 21.40. Eyewitness told 24.kg news agency.

According to them, the car drove into the oncoming lane and crashed into the apartment building. It demolished curbs, a road sign and a wooden fence.

According to eyewitnesses, there were two guys and two girls in the car.

As a result, the 22-year-old Nissan driver was hospitalized to the National Hospital. A 28-year-old passenger is also in the hospital, and the 16-year-old girl was hospitalized to the City Children’s Clinical Hospital No. 3. The victims are in a stable condition.

According to police, the driver lost control of the vehicle.

The fact was registered. An investigation is underway.
