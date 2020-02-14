11:51
Allowances to families of Chernobyl veterans, fallen soldiers to be increased

The Bishkek City Council plans to double the size of a quarterly allowance to the families of those killed during performance of military and international duty and deceased Chernobyl cleanup veterans. The corresponding draft resolution has been submitted for public discussion.

As the background statement says, the goal of the project is to increase the living standards of the privileged categories of citizens.

Currently, such families are paid a quarterly allowance in the amount of 1,500 soms at the expense of the city budget. The social development bodies of the City Hall of the capital registered 25 families of soldiers, who died in Afghanistan and during the Batken events, and 51 widows of Chernobyl cleanup veterans.

«At the same time, due to the old age (the youngest mother of the dead soldier is 78 years old) and the loss of the only breadwinner, these categories of citizens need significant social support. In this regard, it is proposed to increase the size of allowances to 3,000 soms,» the document says.
