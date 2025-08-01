Number of social benefit recipients increases in Kyrgyzstan

As of July 1, 2025, the total number of monthly social benefit recipients in Kyrgyzstan reached 112,100 people. The press service of the Ministry of Labor reported.

The ministry reports that a total of 4,422,000 soms was allocated for monthly social benefit payments.

«The number of recipients has increased by 1,689 people compared to last year.

Among them, there has been a rise in the following categories: