Size of ui-bulogo komok allowance to be increased by 25 percent from August 1

The Ministry of Labor, Social Security and Migration of Kyrgyzstan is initiating an increase in the amount of ui-bulogo komok allowance by 25 percent. The draft of the relevant Cabinet resolution has been submitted for public discussion.

To date, the size of the guaranteed minimum income is 1,000 soms. It has not changed for six years.

According to the Ministry of Labor, as of June 1, the number of children receiving the ui-bulogo komok allowance was 196,151.

«In order to strengthen social support for children from low-income families, this draft resolution has been developed, which provides for an increase in the amount of ui-bulogo komok allowance by 25 percent, that is, from 1,200 to 1,500 soms, and the guaranteed minimum income by 100 percent — from 1,000 to 2,000 soms from August 1, 2025. At the same time, 18,600 more children will be covered by the monthly allowance,» the draft resolution says.

Increasing the size of ui-bulogo komok allowance and the guaranteed minimum income will improve targeting and ensure greater coverage of children under 16 years old, who are raised in low-income families and who need state support, the initiators noted.