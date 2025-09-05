Kyrgyzstan to introduce new allowance for families in remote areas

Starting January 1, 2026, residents of remote regions of Kyrgyzstan will receive a monthly allowance of 3,000 soms. The Ministry of Labor, Social Security and Migration announced.

Eligible recipients will be families living in high-altitude, hard-to-reach, and remote border settlements with special status.

The allowance will be granted from the birth of a third and each subsequent child and paid until the child reaches the age of three.

The main requirement is permanent residence in these areas. Neither the family’s socio-economic status nor regional coefficients will be taken into account.

The ministry has drafted a regulatory act for the implementation of the law, which was submitted to the Presidential Administration for review.