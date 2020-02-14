10:20
Foreigner slips on road, hit by car in Bishkek

A citizen of Pakistan was hit on April 7 Street in Bishkek. Press service of the Department of the Patrol Police Service of the capital reported.

Yesterday at about 12.30, a citizen of Kyrgyzstan, 35, was driving a Toyota car and hit the foreigner, 21, at zebra crossing.

«The foreigner slipped when crossing the road, and he was hit at that moment. The victim refused to go to the hospital by ambulance, which arrived at the scene of the traffic accident. Toyota was placed on an impoundment lot,» the department said.

An investigation is underway.

Video of the traffic incident was posted on Koroche Telegram channel.
