Two pedestrians injured, one killed in hit-and-run in Bishkek

A suspect in hitting three pedestrians at the intersection of Maldybaev and Masaliev Streets was detained in Bishkek. Press service of the Department of the Patrol Police Service reported.

The accident occurred today at 00.30. An unknown driver hit three pedestrians. One of them died from the injuries at the scene, two were hospitalized to the Bishkek Scientific Research Center of Traumatology and Orthopedics.

The 26-year-old suspect T.K. was arrested, his car was placed on impoundment lot.

The fact was registered, and pre-trial proceedings were started under Article 297 «Violation of the rules of traffic safety and operation of motor vehicles» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

An investigation is currently underway and the necessary examination has been commissioned.
