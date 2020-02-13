11:32
Some areas of Bishkek left without cold water today

Cold water supply is suspended today in some areas of Bishkek. Press service of the Bishkek City Hall reported.

According to it, the reason for the shutdown is repair and preparatory work for the spring-summer period and replacement of valves on the water pipelines in Archa-Beshik housing estate.

Water supply is turned off from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the area bounded by Abdrakhmanov (former Naberezhnaya), Sheraliev, Zhaiyl Baatyr and Chortekov Streets.

Bishkekvodokanal apologizes for the inconvenience.
