New coronavirus from China gets official name

Official name of the new type of coronavirus from China is COVID-2019. The Director-General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced at a briefing. RIA Novosti reports.

«According to the agreed rules, we had to find a name that would not be associated with a geographical name, animal, person or group of people, be easy to pronounce and related to the disease,» Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

The name COVID-2019 was composed of three words: CO is «coronavirus», VI is «virus» and D means «disease.»

 According to the latest data, 1,115 people died from the new coronavirus, mainly in China. The number of confirmed cases of the disease exceeded 45,000. There are no confirmed cases in Kyrgyzstan. There are 82 quarantined people, who arrived from China. Other 552 are under the supervision of doctors at home.
