At least 82 Kyrgyzstanis still quarantined due to coronavirus

At least 82 people, who have arrived from China, are quarantined in medical facilities of Kyrgyzstan. The Emergency Response Center of the Ministry of Health told 24.kg news agency.

About 552 people are under the supervision of doctors at home.

«In total, 634 people have arrived from China since January 28; 552 of them are at home, but under medical supervision. Those who came directly from Wuhan were placed in observation. There are 18 of them. All arrivals from China are checked for several days for the presence of fever. As of today, there are no people with suspected coronavirus,» the center’s representatives said.

Recall, the number of infected in China is growing — 45,119 cases were registered.

The World Health Organization has declared a public health emergency due to the spread of coronavirus.

The new type of coronavirus 2019-nCoV was discovered in late December in the Chinese Wuhan city. The source of infection were animals that were sold on the local market.