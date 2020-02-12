Death toll from coronavirus in China rises to 1,100 people

Over the past day, the death toll from a novel coronavirus in China has risen to 1,115 people. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

The number of people who recovered after coronavirus reached 4,793. But the number of confirmed cases of the virus continues to grow — 45,182.

Most of the infected are in Hubei Province, where the spread of the virus began. There were recorded 33,366 cases, 1,068 dead and 2,639 recovered.

The number of countries where coronavirus cases were registered is also increasing. As of today, 517 cases in 27 countries have been confirmed outside of China. Most of the patients are in Japan (28), Thailand (33), Singapore (47), Hong Kong (49), South Korea (28), Australia (15), Germany (16), USA (13) and Malaysia (18).

The World Health Organization has declared a public health emergency due to the spread of coronavirus.