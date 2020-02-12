Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Turkey discuss World Nomad Games by phone

A telephone conversation took place between the Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Turkey yesterday.

According to the press service of the head of state, Sooronbai Jeenbekov and Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed current issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation and implementation of previously reached agreements.

The parties also discussed issues related to the preparation and holding of the 4th World Nomad Games, which are planned to be held in Turkey in 2020. They will take place in the Turkish Bursa city.

It is already known that seven national sports of Kyrgyzstan will be included in the Games program. Kok-boru tournament will be held according to the rules of the Federation of this sport of Kyrgyzstan.