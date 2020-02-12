Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev voices problems of tourism industry in Kyrgyzstan

The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev voiced the main problem in the tourism sector of Kyrgyzstan at a meeting with international experts on the development of tourism industry. His press service reported.

«Tourism is one of those areas that, with proper management and adequate costs, can bring a lot of money. By improving infrastructure, we can simultaneously develop regions. Our country is interesting to the world today. We agree with the rating of the World Tourism Organization, according to which the republic has a huge tourism potential with an ability to receive large incomes. Unfortunately, we do not have a clear idea of ​​how to do this,» the Prime Minister said.

Tourism should become one of the leading sectors of the economy. If in 2019 its share in the republic’s GDP was 5 percent, we plan to increase the indicator to 7 by 2023. Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev

«To do it, it is necessary to review, for example, the methodology for calculating tourists entering the country. There are other aspects that, based on your proposals, we need to pay attention to first of all,» Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev addressed the international experts.

Presentation of a master plan for tourism development for 10 years, which provides for the Issyk-Kul-Almaty tourist corridor, was presented at the meeting.

According to the Prime Minister, Kyrgyzstan can compete with countries, in which tourism has long been developed.

Kyrgyzstan needs expert opinion and financial support. Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev

«The most important thing is that we do not have enough tourism professionals who can raise the industry to a new level. It is impossible to fully develop it by the efforts of several people. We need a clear step-by-step action plan. Then, using our capabilities, we will be able to start implementing it,» Mukhammedkaliy Abylgaziev said.

«We must move away from the stereotype — to associate tourism with Issyk-Kul lake only. It is more multifaceted, so we will work more actively in this regard. The population should feel that tourism can bring good returns,» he stressed.

The Prime Minister instructed to organize a tourism forum with the participation of all structures, international donors and experts by the beginning of spring, where they will discuss the development of domestic tourism.