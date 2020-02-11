Bishkek to buy 50 buses at the expense of city budget

Budget commission of the Bishkek City Council approved purchase of 50 buses at the expense of the capital’s budget. The First Vice Mayor of Bishkek Almaz Baketaev announced at a planned meeting at the City Hall.

He instructed the head of the Bishkek Passenger Transport Enterprise Nurlan Koichubakov to speed up the preparation of necessary documentation and announce a competition in the near future.

Participants of the meeting discussed implementation of the project «Electronic ticketing in public transport». Nurlan Koichubakov said that the capital would completely switch to non-cash fares in March.

«Validators have been installed in all municipal transport, the system is tested, we conduct trainings for drivers, and consultations for passengers,» Nurlan Koichubakov told.

Previously, the City Hall reported that it planned to purchase 520 buses on lease.