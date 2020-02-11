13:47
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Bishkek to buy 50 buses at the expense of city budget

Budget commission of the Bishkek City Council approved purchase of 50 buses at the expense of the capital’s budget. The First Vice Mayor of Bishkek Almaz Baketaev announced at a planned meeting at the City Hall.

He instructed the head of the Bishkek Passenger Transport Enterprise Nurlan Koichubakov to speed up the preparation of necessary documentation and announce a competition in the near future.

Participants of the meeting discussed implementation of the project «Electronic ticketing in public transport». Nurlan Koichubakov said that the capital would completely switch to non-cash fares in March.

«Validators have been installed in all municipal transport, the system is tested, we conduct trainings for drivers, and consultations for passengers,» Nurlan Koichubakov told.

Previously, the City Hall reported that it planned to purchase 520 buses on lease.
link: https://24.kg/english/143256/
views: 37
Print
Related
Turkey ready to provide Bishkek with loan for purchase of buses
New transport for Bishkek. Sooronbai Jeenbekov rides Chinese bus
First 60 new buses delivered to Bishkek
New buses to be delivered to Bishkek until mid-April
New buses to be delivered to Bishkek in April
Bishkek City Administration to buy nine more Chinese buses without tender
Two central streets of Bishkek to be freed from minibuses
Bishkek mayor repeatedly announces need to increase public transport
Bishkek City Administration announces tender for purchase of gas-powered buses
Almost half of bus fleet in Bishkek subject to discarding
Popular
Conflict occurs in Masanchi village in Kazakhstan near border with Kyrgyzstan Conflict occurs in Masanchi village in Kazakhstan near border with Kyrgyzstan
Deputy Transport Minister arrested for giving bribe to SCNS employee Deputy Transport Minister arrested for giving bribe to SCNS employee
154 people quarantined in hospitals of Kyrgyzstan due to coronavirus 154 people quarantined in hospitals of Kyrgyzstan due to coronavirus
Conflict near Kazakhstan’s border. Kyrgyz border guards put on alert Conflict near Kazakhstan’s border. Kyrgyz border guards put on alert
11 February, Tuesday
13:40
Kyrgyzstan to be assisted in digitization of Great Patriotic War photos Kyrgyzstan to be assisted in digitization of Great Patr...
13:30
Bishkek to buy 50 buses at the expense of city budget
12:16
Number of people infected with coronavirus exceeds 43,000
12:06
Vice Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Zhenish Razakov resigns
11:57
Air pollution in Bishkek: Air becomes cleaner due to snow