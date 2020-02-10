Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan discuss situation in Kordai district

A telephone conversation took place between the Presidents of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov and Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Press service of the head of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The heads of state discussed the current situation in Kordai district of Kazakhstan.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov, on behalf of the people of Kyrgyzstan, expressed condolences to the families and friends of those who died as a result of the riots in Kordai district and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

President Sooronbai Jeenbekov noted that Kyrgyzstan has historically provided and will provide assistance to the fraternal people of Kazakhstan in difficult times.

The heads of state also discussed future-oriented issues on the bilateral agenda.

According to the official data of the authorities of the Republic of Kazakhstan, almost 1,000 people took part in the riots in Masanchi village and other settlements, 11 citizens died, 40 were injured, 50 were arrested. More than 30 residential buildings, 15 commercial objects, 23 cars were damaged by arsons.

An emergency situation regime has been announced in Kordai district of Kazakhstan.