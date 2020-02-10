Over 170 people turn to doctors after riots in Kazakhstan

More than 170 people turned for medical help after the riots in the south of Kazakhstan, 14 injured are in serious condition. The Deputy Minister of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kamalzhan Nadyrov told, RIA Novosti reports.

Riots occurred on Saturday night in Masanchi village, Kordai district. According to recent reports, 10 people were killed, almost 50 participants of the riots were detained. About 25 private residential buildings, 31 commercial facilities and 41 vehicles have been damaged as a result of arsons.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the cause of the riots was a road conflict, which the provocateurs tried to transform into an interethnic one.

«In total, more than 170 people applied for medical help. Most of them have minor injuries and bruises. All of them are provided with the necessary medical care. Many operations of varying complexity have been performed. There were patients with serious injuries, mainly gunshot wounds. There are still 14 people in critical condition in the intensive care units (2 — in Kordai and 12 — in Almaty),» Kamalzhan Nadyrov told.

He specified that 43 people are in hospitals (13 — in Kordai, 1 — in Taraz, 25 — in Almaty and 4 — in Kyrgyzstan), and a number of patients are ready for discharge.