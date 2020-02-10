17:49
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Over 170 people turn to doctors after riots in Kazakhstan

More than 170 people turned for medical help after the riots in the south of Kazakhstan, 14 injured are in serious condition. The Deputy Minister of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kamalzhan Nadyrov told, RIA Novosti reports.

Related news
Conflict in Masanchi: Refugees fear looting and return home
Riots occurred on Saturday night in Masanchi village, Kordai district. According to recent reports, 10 people were killed, almost 50 participants of the riots were detained. About 25 private residential buildings, 31 commercial facilities and 41 vehicles have been damaged as a result of arsons.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the cause of the riots was a road conflict, which the provocateurs tried to transform into an interethnic one.

«In total, more than 170 people applied for medical help. Most of them have minor injuries and bruises. All of them are provided with the necessary medical care. Many operations of varying complexity have been performed. There were patients with serious injuries, mainly gunshot wounds. There are still 14 people in critical condition in the intensive care units (2 — in Kordai and 12 — in Almaty),» Kamalzhan Nadyrov told.

He specified that 43 people are in hospitals (13 — in Kordai, 1 — in Taraz, 25 — in Almaty and 4 — in Kyrgyzstan), and a number of patients are ready for discharge.
link: https://24.kg/english/143177/
views: 76
Print
Related
Conflict in Masanchi: Refugees fear looting and return home
Mass brawl in Masanchi: Police normalize situation
Conflict near Kazakhstan’s border. Kyrgyz border guards put on alert
Conflict occurs in Masanchi village in Kazakhstan near border with Kyrgyzstan
President thanks Kazakh authorities for return of Kyrgyzstanis from Wuhan
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan leaves for Kazakhstan
Deputy asks PM to solve problem of heavy trucks on Kazakhstan’s border
No accumulation of trucks observed at Ak-Tilek- Avtodorozhny checkpoint
Kyrgyzstan accuses Kazakhstan of violation of EAEU norms
Plane crash in Kazakhstan: Investigators considers 3 versions
Popular
Conflict occurs in Masanchi village in Kazakhstan near border with Kyrgyzstan Conflict occurs in Masanchi village in Kazakhstan near border with Kyrgyzstan
Deputy Transport Minister arrested for giving bribe to SCNS employee Deputy Transport Minister arrested for giving bribe to SCNS employee
154 people quarantined in hospitals of Kyrgyzstan due to coronavirus 154 people quarantined in hospitals of Kyrgyzstan due to coronavirus
Conflict near Kazakhstan’s border. Kyrgyz border guards put on alert Conflict near Kazakhstan’s border. Kyrgyz border guards put on alert
10 February, Monday
17:42
Coal exploration company stops work in Alai due to discontent of residents Coal exploration company stops work in Alai due to disc...
17:34
Kyrgyzstan blocks more than 100 websites, 300 social media accounts
16:54
Wounded snow leopard Zhaabars goes blind in both eyes
16:32
Over 170 people turn to doctors after riots in Kazakhstan
16:02
Conflict in Masanchi: Refugees fear looting and return home