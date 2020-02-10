Disciplinary penalties imposed on Financial police employees

Disciplinary penalties were imposed on 64 employees of the Financial police of Kyrgyzstan for low performance and poor results of operational and investigation activities. The decision was made following the results of the board meeting.

It is noted that 23 employees were warned, 30 — reprimanded, 8 — severely reprimanded. In addition, three people received a note of service incompetence.

«In addition, the heads of structural and territorial divisions were instructed to strengthen the control and monitoring of the activities of mobile groups at checkpoints of the republic and to increase the results of detection of offenses,» the Financial police reported.