Organizers of Bishkek Film Festival reprimanded for blogger’s revealing dress

Disciplinary action has been taken against the Deputy Director of the Department of Cinematography, as well as the head and organizers of the 3rd Bishkek International Film Festival. The Ministry of Culture’s press service reported.

According to the statement, the reason was that a blogger Zhanar Aliyeva was allowed to appear on the carpet in a semi-transparent black dress.

During the opening ceremony held on June 11 at the Toktogul Satylganov National Philharmonic Hall, Aliyeva walked through the red zone in a provocative outfit, which immediately sparked widespread public backlash and criticism.

The Cinematography Department issued an official statement. «We do not support or condone actions that go against cultural norms. The blogger’s appearance did not meet the standards and expectations of a cultural event,» the statement reads.