16:20
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Organizers of Bishkek Film Festival reprimanded for blogger’s revealing dress

Disciplinary action has been taken against the Deputy Director of the Department of Cinematography, as well as the head and organizers of the 3rd Bishkek International Film Festival. The Ministry of Culture’s press service reported.

According to the statement, the reason was that a blogger Zhanar Aliyeva was allowed to appear on the carpet in a semi-transparent black dress.

During the opening ceremony held on June 11 at the Toktogul Satylganov National Philharmonic Hall, Aliyeva walked through the red zone in a provocative outfit, which immediately sparked widespread public backlash and criticism.

The Cinematography Department issued an official statement. «We do not support or condone actions that go against cultural norms. The blogger’s appearance did not meet the standards and expectations of a cultural event,» the statement reads.
link: https://24.kg/english/332480/
views: 82
Print
Related
SCNS Chairman meets with actor Michele Placido
Film Festival in Bishkek: Stars from around the world on “sky blue carpet”
Famous actor Dominic West - guest of Bishkek International Film Festival
Kyrgyz filmmaker Almaz Kosobaev wins recognition at British Film Festival
Film by Kyrgyz director gets chance to compete for Oscar
Sadyr Japarov severely reprimands Minister of Emergency Situations
President Sadyr Japarov instructs to reprimand Health Minister
German directors make film about women from Kyrgyz village
First Deputy Minister of Defense reprimanded by Cabinet, then by President
“Kachkyn” film from Kyrgyzstan wins 3 awards at Film Festival in France
Popular
Tashiev congratulates Uzbekistan on World Cup qualification Tashiev congratulates Uzbekistan on World Cup qualification
Kyrgyzstan and UAE teams hold pre-match press conferences in Bishkek Kyrgyzstan and UAE teams hold pre-match press conferences in Bishkek
Over 3,000 foreigners apply for legalization in Kyrgyzstan Over 3,000 foreigners apply for legalization in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan vs. UAE match in Bishkek: 3,000 police officers to ensure order Kyrgyzstan vs. UAE match in Bishkek: 3,000 police officers to ensure order
12 June, Thursday
16:02
Organizers of Bishkek Film Festival reprimanded for blogger’s revealing dress Organizers of Bishkek Film Festival reprimanded for blo...
15:47
Passenger plane crashes after takeoff in India
15:38
Heating and hot water tariffs increased in Kyrgyzstan from June 1, 2025
15:29
Net profit of Kyrgyz banks exceeded 8.8 billion soms since beginning of 2025
15:21
SCNS Chairman meets with actor Michele Placido