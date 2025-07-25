12:17
Chairman of State Penitentiary Service Chyngyz Kozhoshev reprimanded

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed an order, according to which a disciplinary sanction in the form of a reprimand has been imposed on Chyngyz Kozhoshev, Chairman of the State Penitentiary Service under the Cabinet of Ministers, for improper performance of his duties. The presidential press service reported.

The disciplinary sanction was imposed for inadequate control over maintaining law and order and failure to take effective measures to prevent hazing among personnel, which led to grave consequences in the form of acts of suicide by military personnel.
