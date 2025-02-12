16:33
Civil servants in Kyrgyzstan to be punished for poor performance

New methods of punishment are planned to be introduced for civil servants. The head of the Department for Control over the Execution of Decisions of the President and the Cabinet of Ministers, Azamat Osmonov, told at a briefing.

According to him, in order for punishments for civil servants to be effective, an employee who has been severely reprimanded should be immediately fired. However, there are no restrictions in the regulatory legal acts, and an official can continue to work, while being reprimanded several times in a row.

«For the effective work of state bodies, a punishment mechanism will be developed under which civil servants will be deprived of bonuses, including a reduction of salaries. An amendment to the Code of Administrative Offenses is already at the development stage, providing for a fine of 10,000 soms for failing to meet the deadlines for considering citizens’ appeals,» Azamat Osmonov added.
link: https://24.kg/english/319711/
views: 159
