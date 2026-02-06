Head of Presidential Affairs Department receives stern warning

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov has issued a stern reprimand to Kanybek Tumanbaev, Head of the Presidential Affairs Department, over the use of an emotional tone during a meeting with vendors at Osh market. The President’s press secretary, Askat Alagozov, reported on social media.

Sadyr Japarov emphasized that when engaging with the public, civil servants are required to adhere to ethical standards, demonstrate restraint, and maintain a culture of respectful communication. He instructed all officials to build proper and respectful dialogue with citizens.

On February 4, Kanybek Tumanbaev held a meeting with Osh market vendors regarding the relocation of the market. According to eyewitnesses, toward the end of the meeting he used a harsh tone when addressing some participants.