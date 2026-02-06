14:41
USD 87.45
EUR 103.20
RUB 1.14
English

Head of Presidential Affairs Department receives stern warning

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov has issued a stern reprimand to Kanybek Tumanbaev, Head of the Presidential Affairs Department, over the use of an emotional tone during a meeting with vendors at Osh market. The President’s press secretary, Askat Alagozov, reported on social media.

Sadyr Japarov emphasized that when engaging with the public, civil servants are required to adhere to ethical standards, demonstrate restraint, and maintain a culture of respectful communication. He instructed all officials to build proper and respectful dialogue with citizens.

On February 4, Kanybek Tumanbaev held a meeting with Osh market vendors regarding the relocation of the market. According to eyewitnesses, toward the end of the meeting he used a harsh tone when addressing some participants.
link: https://24.kg/english/360893/
views: 168
Print
Related
President Sadyr Japarov issues strict reprimand to Mayor of Osh city
Chairman of State Penitentiary Service Chyngyz Kozhoshev reprimanded
Officials in Osh region disciplined for failing to fulfill orders
Organizers of Bishkek Film Festival reprimanded for blogger’s revealing dress
Sadyr Japarov severely reprimands Minister of Emergency Situations
President Sadyr Japarov instructs to reprimand Health Minister
First Deputy Minister of Defense reprimanded by Cabinet, then by President
Civil servants in Kyrgyzstan to be punished for poor performance
Sadyr Japarov reprimands Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to China Aktilek Musaeva
Sadyr Japarov reprimands Akylbek Japarov and number of government officials
Popular
Kyrgyzstan and USA discuss implementation of Makmal — Karakol railway project Kyrgyzstan and USA discuss implementation of Makmal — Karakol railway project
Kyrgyzstan and USA develop investment cooperation Kyrgyzstan and USA develop investment cooperation
Kyrgyzstan initiates consultations with EU amid reports of possible sanctions Kyrgyzstan initiates consultations with EU amid reports of possible sanctions
U.S. Special Envoy Sergio Gor to arrive in Bishkek U.S. Special Envoy Sergio Gor to arrive in Bishkek
6 February, Friday
14:36
Fatal accident in USA involving Kyrgyzstani: Foreign Ministry’s comment Fatal accident in USA involving Kyrgyzstani: Foreign Mi...
14:27
Police officers exploit 16-year-old girl for extortion in Uzgen district
14:21
EU ready to sign new agreement on Kyrgyzstan's digitalization
14:14
Three serious traffic violations in year mean retaking driving exams
13:51
Kyrgyzstani detained in USA over fatal traffic accident in Indiana