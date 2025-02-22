First Deputy Minister of Defense reprimanded by Cabinet, then by President

The President of Kyrgyzstan signed an order, according to which a disciplinary penalty in the form of a reprimand was applied to the First Deputy Defense Minister Erlis Terdikbaev.

It is noted that the measure of punishment is determined in accordance with Article 71 of the Constitution and the disciplinary regulations of the Armed Forces.

Sadyr Japarov also reprimanded the Mayor of the city of Karakol, Issyk-Kul region Farkhat Alzhambaev and the Mayor of Talas, Talas region Baiyshbek Astanakulov — for improper performance of assigned labor duties.

Recall, a board meeting of the Presidential Administration was held in Bishkek on February 21, where the head of the Cabinet harshly criticized a number of officials of some executive bodies and district heads for poor performance.

Disciplinary sanctions were applied to officials for shortcomings in executive discipline, improper performance of official duties, unjustified business trips and improper fulfillment of the institution’s work plans.

Following the results of the meeting, the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Adylbek Kasymaliev, also announced a reprimand to the First Deputy Minister of Defense, Erlis Terdikbaev.