Sadyr Japarov severely reprimands Minister of Emergency Situations

Minister of Emergency Situations Boobek Azhikeev has been severely reprimanded, the press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan reports.

According to it, the head of state signed an order imposing a disciplinary sanction in the form of a severe reprimand on the Minister of Emergency Situations Boobek Azhikeev for improper performance of his duties.

It is not yet specified what the official was punished for.

Earlier, Sadyr Japarov harshly reprimanded the head of the Ministry of Health Erkin Checheybaev. He asked how many times the minister had visited the Republican Diagnostic Center since the beginning of the humanitarian program for pediatric cardiac surgery with the participation of foreign specialists. Erkin Checheybaev replied that he had come for the first time. After that, the president reprimanded him.

Sadyr Japarov was informed that 24 children with severe heart conditions were awaiting surgery. In recent days, three deaths have been registered. The invited specialists stated that the center lacked the necessary conditions to provide qualified medical care.
