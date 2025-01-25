10:05
Sadyr Japarov reprimands Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to China Aktilek Musaeva

President Sadyr Japarov reprimanded the Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to China Aktilek Musaeva. His press service reported.

According to the order signed by the head of state, the official was reprimanded for gross violations in the work during the preparation of the state visit of the President to China.

«For gross violations in the work during the preparation of the state visit of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov to the People’s Republic of China, consisting in the unauthorized sending of a verbal note to the Chinese side, as well as the violation of the official ethics of communication of civil servants,» the statement says.

According to sources, active preparations are currently underway for the upcoming state visit of President Sadyr Japarov to China. The diplomat’s incorrect action was committed as part of the preparation for this visit.

Aktilek Musaeva was appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kyrgyz Republic to the People’s Republic of China on September 27, 2022. From 2009 to 2013, she served as First Secretary and Counselor of the Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in China.
