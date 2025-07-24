Officials in Osh region disciplined for failing to fulfill orders

Several officials in Osh region of Kyrgyzstan have been disciplined for failing to carry out assigned tasks. The Office of the Presidential Envoy to the region reported.

The decision was made during a meeting on the results of the first half of the year.

The meeting participants heard reports on social and economic development, and disciplinary measures were issued to a number of responsible civil servants.

The performance of Emil Chakibaev, head of Nookat district, was assessed as unsatisfactory due to a decline in industrial output.

A warning was issued to Azamat Duisheev, First Deputy Head of Uzgen district, for failing to develop an investment map and a strategic development plan for the area under his supervision.

Askarbek Akhmatov, First Deputy Head of Aravan district, received an official reprimand for failing to implement assigned directives.

Weak performance in the social and education sectors was also noted in Kara-Suu, Kara-Kuldzha, Alai, Aravan, Nookat, Uzgen, and Chon-Alai districts.