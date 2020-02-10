11:45
Highest level of domestic violence registered in Bishkek

In 2019, at least 6,145 cases of domestic violence have been registered in Kyrgyzstan. About 5,659 women, 486 men and 169 minor children became victims of domestic violence. Department of Information and Public Relations of the Prosecutor General’s Office reported.

At least 649 facts of them were registered in the Single Register of Crimes and Misconduct. Four cases were registered under the article «Murder», 451 cases — under the article «Causing less serious and grave bodily harm», 6 cases — under the article «Rape and sexual assault.»

At the same time, the Prosecutor General’s Office noted that most of the domestic violence facts were registered in Bishkek — 1,654 cases.
link: https://24.kg/english/143096/
views: 71
