People’s kurultai is taking place in Bishkek. According to its organizers, patriotic forces and representatives of political parties participate in it.

There are three questions on the kurultai’s agenda:

— Constitutional reform and work of deposits in the public interests;

— Judicial reform and the fight against corruption;

— Report of the public commission on the events in Koi-Tash on August 7-8, 2019.

The Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Malaysia, Azimbek Beknazarov, previously stated that he would leave for Kuala Lumpur only after the people’s kurultai.